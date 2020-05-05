Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.33. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

