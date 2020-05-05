Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 136,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

