ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACIW has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $6,638,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the period.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.