Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised Accuray from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Accuray from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY opened at $2.23 on Friday. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.