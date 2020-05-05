608 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $684,423,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,743,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.91.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,485. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $515.73 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.21 and a 200 day moving average of $480.44. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

