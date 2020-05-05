2,400 Shares in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,872 shares of company stock valued at $163,098. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NKSH opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

