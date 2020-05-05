23,449 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $265,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,263. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

