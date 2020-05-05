2,195 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 320,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

