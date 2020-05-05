$0.67 EPS Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.42 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.76%.

Several analysts have commented on CAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

CAC stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

