$0.42 EPS Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

