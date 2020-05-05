$0.11 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.03). NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE NGL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.81%.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

