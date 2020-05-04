Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,610,110 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

