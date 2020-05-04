Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $225.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

