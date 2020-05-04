Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $225.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.71. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

