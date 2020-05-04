Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Sell

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Union is streamlining its business with the sale of SpeepPay and Paymap mortgage payments services business. Its Business Solutions segment has started to show growth after remaining under pressure for three years. Its continuous investment to develop digital platform enables it to compete with other fintech players entering the remittance industry. Its disciplined capital management is another positive. Its shares have underperformed industry in a year’s time. However, its consumer-to-consumer segment is under pressure due to competition in its domestic money transfer business. Increase in expenses weighs on its margin. Western Union has withdrawn its earlier-provided earnings guidance for 2020 following the COVID-19-induced business uncertainty.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

