Zacks Investment Research Lowers COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $5.44 on Friday. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

