Zacks: Brokerages Set $14.25 Price Target for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Grid Dynamics an industry rank of 123 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

