Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of YUM opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

