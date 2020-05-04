Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.