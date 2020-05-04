XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $64.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

