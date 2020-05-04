WP Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

