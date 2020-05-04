Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.