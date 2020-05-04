Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

