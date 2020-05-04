Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 60.6% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 76,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

