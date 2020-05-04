W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of W W Grainger worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

GWW stock opened at $267.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

