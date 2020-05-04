VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) Director Purchases C$16,215.00 in Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,468,126.80.

On Monday, April 27th, Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of VIQ Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00.

Shares of VQS stock opened at C$3.35 on Monday. VIQ Solutions Inc has a one year low of C$1.71 and a one year high of C$4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 644.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

