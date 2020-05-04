VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.32% of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 208,933 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CEZ opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

