Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.13-0.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.13-0.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIAV stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

