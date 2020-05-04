Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $541,768.75 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $254.90 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 76,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

