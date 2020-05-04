Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $541,768.75 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $254.90 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 76,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
