Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $111.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

