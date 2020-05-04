VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,058 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

