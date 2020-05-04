ValuEngine Lowers CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $21.68.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

