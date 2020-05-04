ValuEngine Downgrades Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.85.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $269.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.31. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

