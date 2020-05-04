United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.59 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of URI opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,725,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

