Under Armour (UAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY20 guidance at $0.10-0.13 EPS and its Q1 guidance at (0.14-0.15) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.80 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

