Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $734.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

