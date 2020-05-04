UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €235.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €221.27 ($257.29).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €165.18 ($192.07) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €154.21 and a 200 day moving average of €201.85.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

