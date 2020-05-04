Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.