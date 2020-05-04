Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

