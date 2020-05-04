Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $69.08 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

