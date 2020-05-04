Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Buys C$10,080.00 in Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,456,158.27.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 60,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 45,400 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$9,988.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 2,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$450.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 53,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Roger John Dumoulin-White bought 38,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,010.00.

Shares of TLT opened at C$0.21 on Monday. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of $42.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

