Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 248 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $182.44.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 374.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. Waters’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

