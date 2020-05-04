Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 510 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Nasdaq stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

