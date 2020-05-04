Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $968.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $684.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $552.61.

Shares of TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $2,158,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

