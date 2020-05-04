Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $615.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $552.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.31 and its 200 day moving average is $511.80. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 13,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.