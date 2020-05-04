Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,020.00 at JMP Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $840.00 to $1,020.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $864.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $552.61.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.31 and its 200 day moving average is $511.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Tesla by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

