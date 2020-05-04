Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 239.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Bank of America raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

TRP opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

