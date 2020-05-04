Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 52.3% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,168,160 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 24,880.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

