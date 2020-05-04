Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $698.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

