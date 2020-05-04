Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Takkt (ETR:TTK) received a €11.00 ($12.79) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.60 ($14.65).

Shares of TTK stock opened at €7.15 ($8.31) on Monday. Takkt has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.66) and a 52-week high of €14.26 ($16.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $469.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

